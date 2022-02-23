The Niagara County Youth Bureau is seeking a new representative for the New York State Governor’s Youth Council. The council is composed of one young person, aged 13 to 21 years, from each of the state's 62 counties. The members are chosen through an online selection process.
In 2021, Niagara County was represented on the council by Cameron Kiner of Barker. Cameron will be graduating from Barker High School in June. Beyond the youth council, Cameron has been active in his community and school, serving as vice president of the student council and as a mentor in the high school M&M program.
The Governor's Youth Council provides a way to engage youth in state government and creates a platform for their voices to be heard by policymakers. Members offer their solutions to key issues facing young people in New York state.
The members are asked to: participate in virtual statewide youth-led networking and training events about government, civic engagement and positive youth development; attend regional meetings via online platforms; work on selecting policy issues to inform local, regional and/or state changes; seek out, listen and respect others’ opinions and experiences; and maintain membership until March 30, 2023.
For more information or to apply online visit: https://nysylc.secure-platform.com/a
