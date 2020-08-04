County set to start annual rabies vaccine drop

The annual distribution of oral rabies vaccine for area wildlife is set to begin next week, according to the Niagara County Health Department's Environmental Division.
The bait drop is part of a collaborative effort to prevent the spread of raccoon rabies in the Western New York region.
This is the eighth year Niagara County has participated in the field trial to study the efficacy of ORV against rabies in the wild. The field test will include aerial and hand distribution of rabies vaccine-containing baits (ONRAB brand). Hand-baiting begins Monday and will take place through the end of the month. Fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter distribution is anticipated to take place over five days between Monday and Aug. 31.
The green ONRAB baits are about the size of a matchbox and are composed of vegetable shortening, wax, icing sugar, vegetable oil and flavoring. Humans and pets cannot get rabies from the bait. It is anticipated that 628,400 baits will be distributed over participating counties in Western New York.
Health officials urge the public to leave the baits alone, unless they are found where children or pets play.
“Rabies continues to be a serious public health concern, and fatal in unvaccinated animals,” explained Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton. “Immunization of wildlife will help to reduce the number of rabies cases and prevent the continued spread of this fatal virus. Members of the community can help by monitoring their children and pets, and by keeping pets up to date with rabies vaccinations.”
For more information about the ORV ONRAB field trial, call the Environmental Health Division at 439-7444. Information may also be found by visiting: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/rabies/wildlife.htm.
