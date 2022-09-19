LOCKPORT — It will be a test of skill and speed and Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti says he can’t wait to get behind the wheel of a sports car and run laps at the Watkins Glen International Speedway on Oct. 13.
Filicetti will be competing against 27 other sheriffs from across New York in what is being billed as the Watkins Glen International “Sheriffs Showdown 2”.
The event is a a fundraiser for the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp.
“I am looking forward to taking the checkered flag at The Glen and putting Niagara County in the number one spot,” Filicetti said.
At a race track where professional drivers regularly hit triple digits on their speedometers, and the G-forces on the turns can be intense, Filicetti said the competition will be “pretty neat.”
“It’s a great opportunity for us and will certainly build camaraderie among the sheriffs,” Filicetti said. “And it’s for such a good cause.”
Founded nearly 100 years ago by the YMCA as “Camp Iroquois”, the property on Keuka Lake in Yates County, has been home to the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp since 1986. The camp is designed for boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12, who, because of economic disadvantages have not had an opportunity to attend a summer camp.
Filicetti said each year his office selects about 20 children from across Niagara County to attend the camp. Campers are provided with athletic, musical, aquatic, recreational, and creative activities throughout their week-long camping session.
“I’ve been out there with our kids,” Filicetti said, “and their excitement at being there is just so great to see.”
The sheriffs will received instruction on how to drive the twisting road course and then race for a pre-determined number of laps. The sheriff with the fast lap speed will be declared the winner.
Asked if he’s driven at triple digits anytime recently, Filicetti replied, with a chuckle, “Probably earlier this year.”
The sheriff said he’s hopeful that folks from Niagara County will travel down for the event. General admission tickets to the racetrack are free and, in addition to the racing sheriff’s, there will be demonstrations by specialized units from sheriff’s offices across the state.
The demo teams will include SWAT, Bomb Detection, Scuba, Mounted, K-9 and Drone divisions. Attendees will also be able, for a fee, be able to ride five laps in a race car driven by a professional driver, drive five laps on the race course themselves, or receive one hour of training in emergency vehicle (police patrol car) operation and control (EVOC) and then an EVOC course.
“The sheriffs are all excited to hit the track and raise money for a great cause,” Filicetti said. “The Sheriffs’ Summer camp means so much to our kids that attend each year. I hope people can join us or sponsor to make this a great event for the kids.”
Those interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact the New York State Sheriff’s Institute at 518-434-9091 ext. 117.
