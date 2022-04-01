County spotlights Donate Life Month    

The ConnectLife flag was raised outside the Niagara County Courthouse on Friday in recognition of April as National Donate Life Month, putting a spotlight on organ, eye and tissue donors and offering encouragement to others to consider registering as a donor.
County legislature chairman Rebecca Wydysh and County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski were joined by Sarah Diina of ConnectLife in the flag raising. ConnectLife is Western New York's organ, eye, tissue and community blood center.
“There are more than 100,000 women, men and children waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, including 8,500 people in New York State, and every nine minutes, another person is added to the national transplant waiting list. Every April, we try to do our best to raise awareness of this issue and ask the public to please consider registering to be a donor,” Wydysh said.
According to Jastrzemski, residents can sign up to be organ donors by visiting the state registry at https://donatelife.ny.gov/ or at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office when replacing, renewing or upgrading their driver's license or non-driver identification.
“The fact is that one organ, eye and tissue donor can save and heal more than 75 lives,” Jastrzemski said. “That’s why I became an organ donor years ago and today, more than 51 percent of all licensed drivers in Niagara County are signed up to be organ donors. If you are not, please know it’s never been easier to register and your decision could have a lasting impact for generations.”
