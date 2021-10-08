The Niagara County health department has released an online survey for local school district administrations to send to parents with the intent of determining the number of students who are vaccinated and the number of parents who are planning to have them vaccinated, as well as any interest in screen testing for COVID-19.
The health department's aim is to "solicit parental opinion on potential vaccines for school children," Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said in a Friday statement.
“There is not yet approval for vaccines for children ages five to 11, but that is expected. We would like to know the level of interest from parents and guardians of this age group so we can plan ahead in acquiring the necessary vaccine doses and supplies, as well as work through any logistics planning, to meet demand," he said. "To date, we have already had more than 700 replies from parents.”
The Associated Press reported this week that the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11 may not be available until November, but the drugmaker has the OK to supply vaccine for youths aged 12 to 17 years.
Hank Stopinski, superintendent of Royalton-Hartland Central School District, said the survey is on the district’s website and recorded calls have gone out to inform families.
“We were working closely with the Department of Health for the teachers and their vaccinations and testing. Now we’re trying to see the demand for vaccinations (of students) from parents, so we can staff (vaccination sites) correctly,” Stopinski said.
The survey has also been forwarded to parents in the Newfane school district. Noted superintendent Mike Baumann, “All the information goes back to the county, I don’t see any of it. I’m merely passing along the call for information.”
Baumann is complimentary of the county health department, pointing out that it has provided a testing site for unvaccinated employees to get tested each Saturday in Sanborn.
“They’ve set up a regional location where our employees can go and get tested on the weekend, so they can stay in compliance with the regulations,” he said.
At the moment, Baumann said, the Newfane district still has test kits left over from graduation this past June and very few employees need them, so the district has been able to do it in-house.
“Since the start of the school year, we’ve had a few cases in the district. We’ve had some students come down with Covid and some employees who’ve gotten sick as well, and we’re just dealing with it,” he said. “We find out from the county that a student has come down with Covid, we do the close contact and all that stuff, and if quarantines have to happen, they happen. We haven’t had a whole lot – a few here and there – but we’ve been pretty lucky that, knock on wood, things have been moving in the right direction to where that won’t be an issue much longer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.