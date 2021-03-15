Niagara County Employment & Training announced that applications are now being accepted for the department’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP). Eligible applicants are county residents aged 14 to 20 years who meet income guidelines.
“Through this program, we strive to provide young people with the opportunity to earn money and gain meaningful work experience,” said Donald Jablonski, director of Employment & Training. “Through this program, youth are able to gain exposure to various career industries while interacting with working professionals in a positive work environment.”
Applications are available at high school guidance offices throughout the county, as well as online at www.worksource1.com. They may also be picked up in-person at Niagara County Employment & Training, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls.
Participants in this year’s program will earn $13.50 per hour, $1 over the state’s current minimum wage.
Applicants must be 14 years old by May 14 and not 21 years old until after Aug. 27. Youths who are selected will be pre-screened by Employment & Training staff before they're sent to work.
Applications and all related documents are due by May 14. They may be: returned the Trott Center, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls; faxed to (716) 278-8149; or scanned and emailed to dawn.cody@niagaracounty.com.
According to Jablonski, work sites are available throughout the county but more sites are needed, especially in the eastern end and more rural areas of the county. The employment program is funded through a Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) grant and there is no cost to participating employers.
“The youth are paid directly by our payroll provider, and expenses such as Workers Compensation are completely covered. The responsibility of the worksite is to simply provide meaningful work and supervision, offer 20 to 29 hours per week to participating youth, and to complete a time sheet weekly and send it to NCET,” Jablonski said. “This is literally free summer help for the employers, an extra set of hands to get things done, all while helping to mentor the next generation of talent.”
Any business or organization that wants to inquire about becoming a program worksite should contact Dawn Cody at 278-8182 or dawn.cody@niagaracounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.