A clear message emerged from public comments at the first gathering of the task force charged with reinventing Niagara County law enforcement.
Speaker after speaker, and even task force members, suggested finding new ways to handle mental health crises would loom large over the task force’s deliberations.
Many public speakers pleaded with the brass of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the members of task force to take a hard look at how law enforcement deals with those suffering from both mental health issues and physical impairments that impact their interactions with police agencies.
One speaker asked what prompts the use of force by police when they’re dealing with the public.
“We never want to use force,” Niagara County Chief Deputy Michael Dunn said. “And the vast majority of calls end that way.”
Dunn told the task force, and about a dozen members of the public who attend the Monday night meeting at Lockport Town Hall that deputies follow a use of force continuum that seeks de-escalation before force.
And Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said if deadly physical force occurs, his office does not “investigate itself.”
“We investigate, but we also turn to our state and federal law enforcement partners, along with the district attorney and the New York attorney general,” Filicetti said.
Task force member Lennie Thompson, from Lockport, questioned how quickly county mental health professionals would become involved in rapidly escalating encounters.
“There’s a lot of mental health issues going on today,” Thompson said. “If you guys had a call, if you’re on a mental (health) call, why couldn’t you have someone from (the county Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services) on that call?”
Filicetti said his office frequently reaches out to the department and to Crisis Services.
“But I don’t think the resources exist to have mental health (professionals) go out on every call 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Filicetti said.
Myrla Gibbons Doxey, the county’s deputy director of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said counselors in the department have to respond from home outside of normal business hours.
“The safety of the individual (in crisis) and the safety of us always has to come first,” Gibbons Doxey said. “But we do respond (with deputies) and we do work out a plan.”
Task force member Regina Schultz, from the Town of Niagara, said that may need to change.
“One of my concerns is the reinvention of policing,” Schultz said. “And maybe when we have calls (that involve) mental health (issues), maybe we have to have someone there (on the scene), not responding from home.”
The task force was created by the Niagara County Legislature following an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandating that local governments undertake a police reform and reinvention collaborative initiative. Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh said the task force members were drawn from recommendations from every mayor and town supervisor in the county.
Task force member Carl Cain, the former Niagara Falls Police deputy superintendent, said he welcomed hearing from the community and the emphasis on mental health issues was not a surprise.
“I think some of that is because (mental health) is what the news media is promoting,” Cain said. “So people think that mental health may be the holy grail but we need to let the data answer that question.”
Filicetti said it’s become important for law enforcement to take a critical look at its operations.
“I think it’s important for us to show what the sheriff’s office does and how we do it,” Filicetti said. “The whole goal of police reform is to make sure we’re proving proper services.”
