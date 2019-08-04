County tax foreclosure auction is Saturday

Niagara County's tax foreclosure is scheduled for this weekend.
Registration is slated for 8 a.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Fire Hall, 3747 Lockport Road, in Sanborn. The auction, which will feature about 90 parcels of various sizes and zoned for various purposes, begins at 10 a.m.
The largest selection of parcels, about 30, are located in the Town of Niagara. Other municipalities featured in the auction include the Villages of Youngstown and Lewiston; the Towns of Lockport, Lewiston, Cambria, Porter, Pendleton, Hartland, Royalton, Sommerset, Wheatfield and Wilson.
According to auction guidelines, the greater of 20 percent of the bid price or $1,000 and auction fees are due to the Niagara County Treasurer, Kyle Andrews, within 30 minutes. All deposits must be made in U.S. currency. If the balance of the purchaser's payment is not delivered Sept. 11, it will be deemed forfeited and the property will be offered for resale.
A catalog of properties is available at the Office of the Niagara County Treasurer in the Brooks Building, 59 Park Ave. in the City Lockport. A list is also be available on the auctioneers website at: www.auctionsinternational.com/liveauctions/#13266.
