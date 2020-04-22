County tax grace period extended

At its Tuesday virtual meeting, the Niagara County Legislature extended the freeze on county tax penalties and interest for another 30 days.
Penalties and interest on past-due tax payments were waived for 30 days in late March and, at the time, legislators had raised the possibility of renewing the waiver in April if needed.
"The Niagara County Legislature wishes to assist county taxpayers who have been affected by the spread of the COVID-19 virus and who have been unable to pay their 2020 county tax bill for various logistical and financial reasons," the resolution says.
With the move, 2020 county tax payments can be made penalty-free through May 31. The original due date was March 31.
The extension does not waive county tax payments, it waives overdue fees only, legislator Rich Andres, R-North Tonawanda, noted.
Also Tuesday, the legislature adopted a resolution articulating support for healthcare workers and first responders and the acquisition of personal protective equipment from the federal government.
Legislator Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, said although the county has been providing PPE to healthcare workers and first responders, more is still needed.
The resolution puts the legislature on record as calling for the federal government to institute a national protective equipment supply chain and fully utilize the National Strategic Stockpile to help municipalities and their healthcare workers.
