County to air COVID briefings 

Niagara County Legislature Chairperson Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, announced Tuesday that she will provide updated information about COVID-19 in Niagara County during daily briefings to air on LCTV.
The daily briefings will begin at 2 p.m. each day on LCTV.net or 90.9 FM for those listening on radios. Once the broadcasts are over, they will then be uploaded to the LCTV website and people can view them under the on-demand section under the Niagara County Legislature.
On Tuesday, Wydysh said two COVID-19 tests in Niagara County came back negative, so that leaves 12 positive cases in the county. As of Tuesday, she said 64 individuals remained under quarantine and results from two tests were still pending.
Although the two tests came back negative, Wydysh encouraged residents to continue to follow the necessary prevention recommendations. She noted that the virus is more widespread in Niagara County but additional cases have not yet been confirmed due to a lack of available testing supplies.
“Unfortunately, we continue in Niagara County to feel the frustration that other counties are facing,” Wydysh said of the lack of testing.
Wydysh said protective equipment, including masks, gowns and gloves, are also in short supply and county officials are trying to find more outlets to order from.
She also took time on Tuesday to talk about the county services.
The Office of Aging now has had to make medical transportation for only the most critical transports, like chemotherapy treatments. Meals are still being provided through a partnership with FeedMore Western New York, she said.
Wydysh warned that the pandemic is going to present a difficult challenge for county residents, especially those working in essential services.
If anyone needs someone to talk to, she said the county does provide a 24/7 mental health line called the crisis services line, which can be reached at 285-3515.
“They are there and they want to help,” Wydysh said.
Wydysh ended on a positive note, saying she wants people to reach out on the county’s Facebook page with some positive news to share during this time.
She also highlighted D&T Graphics, a Lockport sign company, for its work in offering free signs to more than 100 local businesses so they advertise that they are still open. The company, which does embroidery work, also has transitioned to manufacturing masks.
“We thank D&T Graphics for everything they have been doing,” Wydysh said.
Tuesday brought some sad news from the Erie County Department of Health, which confirmed the county’s first death related to COVID-19.
In a brief release issued Tuesday, officials at the Erie County Health Department said the death involved a female in her 80s who died within the past 24 hours. Erie County officials said they will not be releasing any other information about the deceased individual.
The report of the county’s first virus-related death came hours after officials announced that the total number of confirmed cases in Erie County had increased to 114 as of Tuesday.
The majority of cases in Erie County are in Buffalo where there were 36 positive cases as of Tuesday.
Like officials in Niagara County, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz again said the county is continuing to struggle to find available testing materials.
Officials in both counties are continuing to advise residents to take precautionary steps, including staying home as much as possible and exercising social distancing.
Individuals experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever of at least 100.4 degrees, shortness of breath and a dry cough, are encouraged to contact their health providers.
Poloncarz said residents should avoid visiting emergent care centers or local emergency rooms before talking to their own doctors first.
On the supply front, Poloncarz said Erie County has ordered 400,000 n95 masks for health care workers there. He said the shipment is expected to arrive by air on April 11, although he’s hopeful the masks will be delivered sooner.
Overall, Poloncarz again asked that residents of all ages take the necessary steps to reduce the spread of the virus, including being “Covidiots” by gathering in groups, a big no-no amid the pandemic.
“We need to do what’s right to protect public health and the public’s health,” he said.
