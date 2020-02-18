County to be sued over legislators' past financial disclosure statements

A local organization dedicated to transparency in government is suing Niagara County for refusing to release legislators' financial disclosures.
The Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government previously filed a Freedom of Information Law request seeking the annual financial disclosure statements filed by Niagara County legislators between 2013 and 2019, which the county denied.
On Tuesday, BNCOG, with the help of the University at Buffalo Law School Civil Liberties and Transparency Clinic, will file a lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Niagara County.
In 1996, the county legislature adopted a local law making government officials' annual financial disclosure statements private. Paul Wolf, president of BNCOG, observed that no other county in New York State has a similar law.
After public pressure from BNCOG last year, the legislature amended the local law to make disclosure forms filed in 2019 and thereafter subject to disclosure, but those filed before 2019 remain private.
This is the first time that the coalition led by Wolf has filed a lawsuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.