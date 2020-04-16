The Niagara County Treasurer's office has resumed normal business hours on a daily basis, Treasurer Kyle Andrews announced Thursday.
The office staffing plan was reorganized to comply with pandemic-related executive orders by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Andrews said.
Daily functions of the treasurer's office include processing of daily revenues, state and federal aid claims and county payroll — as well as processing of 2020 county tax payments not taken by town tax collectors, according to Andrews. The county legislature recently extended the deadline for penalty-free tax payments until the end of April.
“For those who want to make tax payments in person, additional safety protocols have been implemented to protect the public and our employees," Andrews said.
For more information, call 439-7018.
