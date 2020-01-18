While the New York State Assembly considers legislation restricting those with a history of animal abuse from owning companion animals, a local lawmaker is urging the state to consider following Niagara County's lead in establishing an animal abuse registry.
Legislature Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso has put forth a resolution urging the state to create an animal abuse registry that would help law enforcement and businesses dealing with animals to identify individuals who have been convicted on animal abuse charges. The county implemented its own registry in 2015, and Virtuoso says it's been working well.
"It's been very successful in Niagara County and we have almost 50 people on that registry," Virtuoso said. "Since the state has proposed implementing something similar, they should have a state-wide registry, which is not part of the legislation."
Majority Leader Randy Bradt said he agreed with Virtuoso's statement that the county's registry has been successful.
However, he did say the there was one item in the resolution that might be a sticking point. He was unable to recall the specific detail off hand, but said that it had something to do with what the the county can and cannot ask of other entities, such as the state government.
"We have always backed every resolution that has come forth regarding animal cruelty and abuse," he said. "I do have to look at that one again because I know there was something in there that we were asking for, which I wasn't sure if we'd be able to do. But I am a dog lover. I like dogs more than most people, so if there's something I can do to protect dogs, you bet I will do it."
The resolution, which is expected to be on the agenda for Tuesday's legislature meeting, calls for an amendment to a recent bill submitted by state Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-67, to include provisions to establish an online animal abuse registry.
The hope is that such a registry would be easily accessible to pet store owners, animal shelters and anyone else involved in selling pets and that it might help catch individuals who move from one part of the state to another.
"That way, someone from Erie County can't come over to Niagara County and buy a dog if they're on the list," Virtuoso said. "So it helps because right now, in our local law it's only in Niagara County because that's all we can enforce. But if they had a state-wide registry, then nobody in the state (on the registry) could buy (an animal) in any county."
It also calls for a copy of the county's animal abuse registry law to be forwarded to Rosenthal for use as a model on which a state registry law could be written. The resolution also urges the state Senate and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to pass the bill and sign it into law.
