After administering 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county-run clinic at South Transit Drive-In last week, Niagara County health department workers are vaccinating more than 700 people a day this week, according to Public Health Director Dan Stapleton.
Health staff administered 730 doses of vaccine on Tuesday and planned to administer the same amount today and Thursday.
Unfortunately, Stapleton told members of the Niagara County Legislature, they won’t be able to keep up the pace.
“When we get done this week, we’ll have about 300 doses left,” he said.
In addition, Stapleton said, the county’s Point of Distribution is moving from the drive-in theater to an undisclosed location indoors next week. Sub-zero temperatures are posing a challenge to health staff, some of whom have to work without gloves for lengthy stretches of time.
Stapleton said health workers would still be able to vaccinate large numbers of residents indoors, if vaccine is available.
The health director said the county ordered 300 doses the first week the vaccine was available and received 3,000 doses. The next week 1,500 doses were ordered but the shipment was canceled. The week after that, 3,000 doses were ordered and the county received 300.
"Once we get those vaccines, we’ll schedule people,” Stapleton pledged.
The health department on Wednesday reported three more COVID-19 related deaths in the county. In its daily update Tuesday, 146 new Covid cases were reported, along with 213 cases diagnosed last week.
