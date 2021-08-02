Niagara County is warning residents about a scam involving a "spoofed" phone number from the county. The caller tells the recipient that there has been a security breach in county government and asks the recipient to verify their personal information.
“Like so many of these scams, this is an attempt to obtain your personal information that can be used to steal your identity,” legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt said in a news release. “Niagara County does not randomly call residents and ask for your personal information.”
Anyone who receives a call from what appears to be a county number and is unsure whether it's legitimate is asked to hang up and call the Public Information Office, at (716) 439-7241, for assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.