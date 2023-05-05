Niagara County Emergency Services may put two ambulances on the road this summer as a way to help “fill the gap” between the June closing of Eastern Niagara Hospital and the anticipated September opening of Lockport Memorial Hospital.
Tenth District county legislator David Godfrey, R-Wilson, said Thursday that while the details are not ironed out yet, the county is committed to supporting the volunteer fire companies that Lockport Fire Department will be relying on more heavily once ENH closes. That support could come in the form of adding two ambulances to the emergency service system, or by making a deal with a commercial ambulance company.
“We are committed to keeping our volunteers supported through this three to four month gap,” Godfrey said.
The “gap” is seen as most acute for ambulance service providers including Lockport Fire Department. Once ENH is closed, the next-closest hospitals, “Millard Fillmore, Medina, Mount St. Mary’s, Niagara Falls Memorial, they’re all 20 minutes away,” LFD Chief Luca Quagliano noted.
City officials had hoped that Catholic Health, which is building the new LMH near the town-city line, would staff some sort of temporary emergency room in Lockport, whether at the closed ENH building, or at the hospital-run urgent care center on South Transit Road.
That is not possible, due to staffing and site contraints, Catholic Health executive CJ Urlaub told the Union-Sun & Journal during a Wednesday tour of the LMH site.
“We’re not designated for ambulances coming through urgent care,” Urlaub said, and ENH’s bankruptcy status effectively prevents Catholic Health from staffing the emergency room on East Avenue.
With June 17 drawing closer, Quagliano has asked the Common Council to authorize the purchase of two pieces of Advanced Life Support equipment that, he said, will give his department four ALS vehicles (three ambulances and an engine) and also help cover the emergency-room gap.
A cardiac defibrillator monitor installed in LFD’s third ambulance would make it an ALS vehicle. A LUCAS device, or automated CPR device, when slipped onto a patient can free up a paramedic, Quagliano said. The price tag on each device is $40,000 and $20,000 respectively. A motion to amend the city budget for ambulance equipment is on the council’s Wednesday meeting agenda.
Quagliano said he also plans to meet with agents of commercial ambulance companies within the next week to learn what their role will be in EMS during the emergency-room gap period.
Regarding Niagara County-backed ambulances, Godfrey said the county has secured one vehicle and Twin City Ambulance has agreed to loan one.
