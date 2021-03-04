Quarantine is no longer required for fully vaccinated domestic travelers or fully vaccinated individuals who have a "close contact exposure" to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the Niagara County Department of Health announced on Thursday.
The changes reflect updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State guidance, according to Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.
A person is considered fully vaccinated at least two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) or one dose of a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).
Domestic travelers are no longer required to quarantine or test-out within 90 days of full vaccination, the health department said.
International travelers should continue to follow CDC quarantine guidance, posted at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html
Fully vaccinated individuals who have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive person are no longer required to quarantine within 90 days after the second shot, as long as they have no symptoms of COVID-19 since their exposure.
There are some exceptions to the new quarantine guidance. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated inpatients and residents in healthcare settings should continue to quarantine following an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. The exception is due to the unknown vaccine effectiveness in this population, the higher risk of severe disease and death, and challenges with social distancing in healthcare settings.
Even individuals who have been vaccinated should continue masking up, maintaining 6 feet of social distance from others, avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and following current state travel advisory requirements, Stapleton said. These Covid safety guides are necessary to protect all residents until herd immunity is achieved, he said.
