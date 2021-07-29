LEWISTON — A Niagara County-wide household hazardous waste collection will be undertaken Aug. 21 at the Lewiston town highway garage, 1445 Swann Road. All county residents are welcome but appointments must be scheduled. Register online at www.rethinkyourwaste.com/events.
The collection will be ongoing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Acceptable items include oil paints, stains, fluorescent bulbs, spray paint and other aerosols, paint thinner, cleaners, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, acids/bases, glues, resins, adhesives and mercury devices.
Items that cannot be accepted include waste oil, waste from businesses, electronic waste and tires, or latex paint.
According to Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler, a state law will take effect next year establishing free drop-off sites for latex paint.
For more information, email recycling@niagaracounty.com.
