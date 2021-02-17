Nearly 9% of Niagara County residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.
As of Wednesday morning, 18,681 first-dose vaccinations had been doled out to county residents, representing 8.8% of Niagara County's population, health officials said.
In addition, 7,231 second doses of vaccine have been administered. County officials noted that the vaccine numbers were provided by New York state.
Also on Wednesday, county health officials announced one COVID-19 death. This followed the announcement of seven local deaths between Feb. 12 and Monday. There have now been 273 reported coronavirus deaths in the county.
Health officials also said 49 new positive cases had been reported in the county since Tuesday morning. There are currently 536 active cases, with 520 people isolating at home and 16 in local hospitals.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 14,581 positive test results have been reported in Niagara County.
Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 6,574. Of the 169,963 tests reported Tuesday, 6,092, or 3.58%, were positive. There were 1,273 patients in ICU, up two from the previous day. Of them, 854 are intubated.
Four mass vaccination sites will open in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers in partnership with FEMA.
The four sites outside New York City will vaccinate approximately 1,000 New Yorkers each day beginning the first week of March. Appointments will be initially reserved for members of the community in which each site is located.
