The long arm of the law was on full display throughout the county on Wednesday and Thursday as officers from every local law enforcement agency in Niagara County teamed up with New York State Police, New York State Park Police, the U.S. Border Patrol, the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives to execute almost 400 outstanding arrest warrants.
"We thought we needed to organize our resources and clean up these (outstanding) warrants," Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour said. "We know picking these people up makes the streets safer."
Commanded by Undersheriff Mike Filicetti, more than 60 officers and agents swept every corner of the county looking to pick up suspects wanted for charges ranging from felonies to criminal violations.
"It takes a lot of planning to put an operation like this together," Filicetti said. "But we know when suspects are arrested and prosecuted, it leads to a downward trend in crime."
The law enforcement effort focused on serving 370 arrested warrants. Filicetti said while some of the warrants were recently issued, others have been waiting for enforcement for two to three years. The initiative netted 112 arrests.
"The efforts of these officers will reduce crime on the streets of Niagara Falls " Falls Narcotics Intelligence Division Detective Capt. Bryan DalPorto said. "Sometimes this (backlog of unexecuted warrants) isn't addressed because of manpower issues."
Of the 112 arrests over two days, 43 were on felony warrants, 64 were for misdemeanor charges and 21 covered criminal violations.
"Many of the warrants were for domestic violence cases," Filicetti said. "But there were also DWI, drug and welfare fraud cases."
Filicetti and DalPorto both praised the assistance officers and agents received from the Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center (NICAC).
"The analysts provide us with real time information on the locations of suspects," DalPorto said. "We haven't always had that."
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said it's now up to her prosecutors to take the next step in the criminal justice process.
"I saw first-hand the level of cooperation that went into this round-up," Wojtaszek said. "I'm proud of that. It makes us safer. Now my office will do the business of dealing with those picked up in this sweep."
