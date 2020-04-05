Couple back from Kenya amidst COVID-19

The nation of Kenya was a part of the British Empire until 1963 when it officially declared itself the Republic of Kenya. While most of Kenya is rural land, the capitol, Niarobi, is home to four million residents and thousands of businesses.
Within the greater metropolitan area, Ben Brindise lived with his partner, Skyler Rutkowski an international graduate student, studying to one day be a U.S. diplomat, while he worked as a social media consultant. Their life in Africa was comfortable – the country is largely English and Swahili speaking – and they had many friends.
All of it, however, was taken away – or they were taken from it – when the novel coronavirus entered the world stage.
"In Kenya right now, if you're forced into quarantine, it's on the person's own expense. Grad school isn't paying for anything. They're not giving any refunds for any of it, nothing," Rutkowski said. Among other reasons, this is why she took the second-to-last flight that Emirates was taking to the U.S.
The school Rutkowski was attending, the U.S. International University - Africa, closed down on March 20 as Kenya's government took steps to contain the virus including the suspension of educational institutions. Brindise was already in the U.S. to renew his visa and had planned to return to Nairobi.
"In the midst of me being back here, when everything was being shut down, we were literally making decisions on an hour-to-hour basis on what Skyler should be doing, because there was not a lot of guidance," Brindise said. "It was a constantly evolving situation on whether or not she should stay, she should come back. If I was going to be able to return ..."
"Which he wouldn't be able to. Kenya closed its borders," Rutkowski said.
"Right, so when Kenya closed its borders, I would not have been able to return from the U.S. to Kenya even if I had wanted to. I wouldn't have been able to go back to be with her," Brindise said.
"Because I was technically a resident of Kenya, I didn't have to leave. There still aren't a lot of cases (there), but who and how they're testing is probably not as reliable as it is here," Rutkowski said. "Although Nairobi is a very urban city, and a huge city, most of Kenya is very rural. If somebody were to be sick in one of those areas, they might never get to a regular hospital to be tested. ... They also passed some very intense laws, which, I guess, will make it very hard to get tested. ... and on top of all that, the flights back to the U.S. were getting much more sparse."
"My fear was that I'd be in Kenya and next semester would also be cancelled, and just be in Kenya as businesses were closing, as coronavirus got worse, and I'd be there, alone, and having a harder time doing things," she said.
Even with all those facts, and a remark made by one man that Rutkowski passed on the street, she was torn between staying and going.
"When I was calling the U.S. Embassy, they were saying that there might be riots. There might be looting. There might be violence towards foreigners," she said. "I never experienced anything too crazy, but on one of my last few days there, I did have somebody say to me, 'You shouldn't be here.' ..."
Eventually though, the two made their decisions and are reunited in WNY.
"We have every intention to return," Brindise said, noting their landlord is holding the apartment for them. "Once this is done, (though). Who knows how long this'll be?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.