Couple opens new health services center on South Street

The South Street neighborhood has a newcomer to its community. On Monday morning, David Julien and his wife, Sheryl Campbell-Julien, opened South Street Health Services at 12 South St. in an effort to deliver medical assistance, both physical and mental.
The couple have invested money from their own retirement fund to open the medical business and said that it is the culmination of a dream they’ve both had as early as 2008, relying on each other to make the dream a reality.
“I am the psychiatric nurse practitioner and he is the family nurse practitioner,” Campbell-Julien said. “We came here from New York, and we noticed there was not much available in this area.”
While there are medical offices on Davison Road, the couple said those offices are saturated with clients, as well as that they desired to serve the need right in the neighborhood without their neighbors having to travel far.
“We looked at what was called ‘the underserved area,” Campbell-Julien said.
Campbell-Julien talked about the need for mental health services, noting that there was a cry for help that often went unanswered until something like a suicide attempt occurred.
“Was it the drugs that they took? Or was it the mental illness that forced them to self-medicate?” Campbell-Julien said. “There’s the underlying issue that it was probably mental health issues that they never got help for, because of the stereotype that surrounds mental illness.”
Julien said his side of the practice deals with the mental health of his patients, as well, and gave the example of diabetes.
“I also look at the chronic illnesses and all the kinds of disease from a psychiatric impact,” he said. “What impact does it have on the mental health. … A big component of treating someone with diabetes is looking at their mental health status and that plays a big role in how that disease is managed. Hypertension, cancer, pain. These are all part and parcel of a mental health component.”
As of Monday, the couple were ready to start taking patients. They rely on an “old school” marketing strategy, leaving flyers in places like Tops supermarket and have fielded questions from their new neighbors who want to know, “When will you open?”
For now, the practice accepts Medicaid and Medicare, Independent Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and is working on being able to provide care for other insurance companies such as Fidelis Care and Beacon Insurance.
The two went to Malloy College, a private Catholic college in Rockville Centre near New York City. They both worked on their doctorates in the area – Julien received his from the University at Buffalo – and Campbell-Julien is completing hers at D’Youville.
Mayor Michelle Roman also commented on the opening.
"I believe this new health clinic is situated in an area that will enable them to provide services to many in our community who may be underserved at this time," she said. "We welcome them to the community. I thank the service providers for their efforts."
