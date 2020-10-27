Court approves ENH-Newfane sale

NEWFANE — The sale of Eastern Niagara Hospital's Newfane campus was approved this week in federal bankruptcy court.
ENH is planning to sell its closed Newfane campus for $1 million to Costello Holdings, which is considering several options for it, including conversion to senior housing or assisted living space.
Anne McCaffrey, hospital president, said the sale — which was OK'd by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of New York — is good for both ENH and the Newfane community.
“We believe that the re-use of the Newfane campus is the best course for both ENH and the Newfane community. The new owner can determine a new use for the property and ensure that the building is occupied and maintained going forward,” McCaffrey said.
ENH filed for Chapter 11 reorganization a year ago, after reporting a $10 million deficit in August 2019. With the bankruptcy filing, the hospital announced the closing of its money-losing inpatient child and adolescent psychiatric Transitions unit; prior to the filing, it had closed its maternity unit and all remaining operations at the Newfane site except the Reflections chemical dependency program, which was returned to Lockport.
Earlier this month, Catholic Health announced its intention to purchase Eastern Niagara Hospital and develop a new, smaller hospital in Lockport, with "state of the art" emergency services, 12 in-patient private rooms, specialty services including women's and orthopedic services and an emphasis on outpatient care. Pending approval of the bankruptcy court, the plan calls for construction to begin next year and wrap up in 2023. The location of "Memorial Hospital" in Lockport has not yet been determined.
