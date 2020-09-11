Court backs open government group in disclosure case

Ben Joe/staffPaul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, shown here in this file photo, helped the group file a lawsuit aimed at forcing Niagara County to make public previously undisclosed financial statements filed by county lawmakers. On Friday, a state supreme court judge in Niagara County ruled in favor of the coalition's argument, determining that the county should release all legislator disclosure statements filed between the years 2013 and 2019.