Pendleton Highway Superintendent Jeffrey R. Stowell is set to appear in Wheatfield Town Court on Jan. 14 to answer allegations that he stole town property and directed town employees to work on his personal property.
Stowell, 59, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, three counts of petit larceny and official misconduct on Dec. 6.
The grand larceny charge stems from the accusation that Stowell took 72 tons of Suit-Kote stone/material that was owned by the Town of Pendleton and had value in excess of $12,800. The official misconduct charge stems from the accusation that Stowell directed town employees to transport the Suit-Kote material to his residence at 7022 Campbell Boulevard on Nov. 27.
In addition, Stowell is accused of taking a vehicle battery, windshield wipers and a vehicle headlight from the town. The equipment, valued at roughly $175, was purchased at NAPA Auto Parts on two dates, Oct. 19 and Nov. 18, and billed to the Town of Pendleton, according to the complaint filed in Lockport Town Court.
Stowell's attorney, George Muscato, denies the allegations.
Muscato said the town maintains a list of people who can use materials, like Suit-Kote, that the town need to dispose of, and will deliver the materials at a fee per load. The complaint alleges that the Suit-Kote was not for sale and was the property of the town.
Muscato said in a recent phone interview that Stowell had the material delivered to his house and fully intended to pay for the delivery.
While the district attorney's office claims the Suit-Kote material is worth thousands, Muscato said the material is "valueless."
"Once this stuff has been exposed to the elements it's useless," he said.
Further, Muscato denied that Stowell took auto parts purchased by the town and installed them in his personal vehicle.
Stowell was charged following an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau.
