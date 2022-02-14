ALBANY -- New York's court system is shaving its physical distance buffer to three feet in criminal proceedings in an effort to keep cases moving in what has become a clogged operation.
Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said the decision to cut in half what had been a standard of six feet of distance was made as COVID-19 infections plummeted in recent weeks.
The trend, DiFiore said, has enabled the state courts "to prioritize the restoration of in-person proceedings and services, including jury trials, and to put all of our focus on resuming full court operations, so that we can clear out our backlogs."
She also voiced optimism that the distance rule will be reduced soon for both Family Court proceedings and civil court matters. With criminal cases, the courts face speedy trial rules for individuals charged with crimes, she noted.
But the courts will be keeping the face mask mandate in effect for the time being, though last week Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted that order for businesses dealing with the public. Health care facilities also have a mask rule. as do schools across the state.
Those going into state courthouses will also continue to get temperature checks and have to respond to a health screening.
The shift to three feet of distancing is expected to ease a space crunch at some smaller courthouses. In some cases, they have had to use more than one room for the same proceeding due to the rule that all involved in the proceeding had to be at least six feet apart from one another, DiFiore noted.
The result is that some trials have had to be delayed, she pointed out.
Anthony Jordan, president of the District Attorneys Association of New York State, said he welcomed the reduction in the spacing requirement.
"From a statewide perspective, a significant number of our criminal courts are local courts in relatively small physical settings," Jordan, Washington County's district attorney, said in an interview. ."And that reality has all but eliminated the ability to have trials in many of our misdemeanor cases.
Dennis Quirk, president of the New York State Court Officers Association, told CNHI that many people entering courthouses have been ignoring the distancing mandate.
"I really don't think this is going to make a big difference because no one is following it," Quirk said.
The mask rule, DiFiore pointed out, applies to not only the public but to all judges and court personnel in public areas of court buildings.
