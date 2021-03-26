U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, announced that the window to submit applications for aid under the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) will open on April 8.
The grant program will offer more than $16 billion in federal funding to help performance venues struggling with costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our local venues that provide live music and theater have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the difficultly of safely adapting their business models to social distancing and public safety guidelines,” Higgins said. “These grants will get venues back on their feet and give them a fighting chance until we can safely enjoy live music again.”
Higgins, along with several other Members of Congress and U.S. senators, previously joined the live music industry in supporting the Save Our Stages campaign to advocate for a specific grant program for performance venues. Their efforts resulted in the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, administered through the Small Business Administration and included in the COVID-19 relief package passed in December.
The American Rescue Plan added $1.25 billion more to the program and allowed venues to apply for both the Paycheck Protection Program and SVOG.
The SVOG program is open to live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organization operators, relevant museum operators, zoos and aquariums who meet specific criteria, motion picture theater operators, talent representatives, and businesses owned by eligible entities. Businesses must have been in operation as of Feb. 29, 2020.
Grant awards will be calculated based on 2019 revenue; the maximum award is $10 million. Grant funds may be used to cover “necessary and ordinary business expenses” including but not limited to payroll, rent, utilities, worker protection expenditures and administrative costs.
The first 14 days of the grant application period are reserved for entities that suffered a 90% or greater revenue loss between April 2020 and December 2020. The following 14-day period is open to those venues that lost 70% or more of their revenues.
After that, grants will be open to entities with a 25% or greater earned revenue loss between one quarter of 2019 and the corresponding quarter of 2020. Some entities may qualify for supplemental funds.
To ensure local, independent venues have access to the grants, $2 billion is reserved for entities with fewer than 50 employees during the first 59 days of the program.
More information on eligibility, applications, and use of funds can be found at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/shuttered-venue-operators-grant. The SBA has released an FAQ on how to prepare to apply for the grants.
