The Niagara Falls office of the Niagara County DMV is closed through Monday due to COVID-19 cases forcing the isolation or quarantine of several staff members.
"I apologize to the public for this inconvenience, but as we have seen throughout this pandemic, the COVID-19 virus can wreak havoc in a moment's notice," Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said. "We are currently working closely with the Niagara County Health Department to make sure we follow all protocols and are comfortable we will be able to open up next Monday."
Jastrzemski said anyone who has an appointment in the Niagara Falls office at the Trott Access Center on 11th Street can keep that appointment time with either the North Tonawanda or Lockport offices.
"We have redeployed staff to help ensure that anyone who booked an appointment in Niagara Falls can show up at the same time to either Lockport or North Tonawanda and we can handle their transaction. They do not need to call us or do anything else, just show up at either office at their scheduled time," he said.
