Niagara University, in partnership with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, is offering COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays throughout the month of June.
RNs and other healthcare professionals from NFMMC will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 16, 23, and 30, in the parking lot of the Butler Building on the Niagara University campus for drive-through or walk-through testing. Preregistration is required — call 278-4496 to make an appointment. Have your health insurance card handy when making your appointment.
For more information, call NFMMC at 278-4496.
