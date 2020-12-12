COVID-19 through the eyes of the director of health

A lot of people this year have had difficulties processing all the anxious feelings tied to the presence of COVID-19 in their lives.
Imagine being the director of public health in a community where your full-time job involves at least daily, and often hourly, updates on new infections and other virus-related numbers and information.
Such has been the working life of Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton who admits, at various times throughout the most trying of his career, to feeling as though he was eating, drinking and sleeping all things COVID-19.
Throughout most of the 2020, Stapleton and his staff have faced the Herculean task of coordinating the county's response to the virus, which ripped through the lives of millions of people worldwide – causing deaths in some instances and, at times, overwhelming the staff of hospitals, nursing homes and, yes, health departments.
“We knew it was on its way,” Stapleton said, referring to the weeks leading up to the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in America earlier this year. “But at that time, it was so new to us, that we didn’t know what to expect. … It was probably around February that we knew it was not going to be like a typical flu.”
Stapleton said that he and his staff undergo an exercise every year to know how to fight the spread of contagious and even potentially deadly viruses like COVID-19.
“We knew it was coming here, we knew it was eventually hitting Niagara County,” he said. “We had H1M1 back in 2009-2010. In 2019, we had dealt with a hepatitis A case. …. Not too long after that we got hit by the coronavirus. So, we’ve always been planning and preparing for this type of disease."
By March 17, the virus had found its first host in Niagara County — a 42 year-old woman who was being treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
“We had been talking about it – me and the leadership of the county – we’d been watching it, we’d been planning for it, and it was right after we released our first press release that we got our first case,” Stapleton said. “We wanted people to understand that we were prepared.”
Stapleton said that each COVID-19 death has been felt by his staff and by himself. On April 7, the first COVID-19 death of Niagara County was announced as a 58 year-old man with no underlying health conditions.
“The staff at the health department – we’ve dedicated a good part of our life toward public health,” he said. “We take it very seriously. Anytime we get a person who passes away from COVID, it hits all of us hard, because we try so hard to prevent that from happening.”
County Manager Rick Updegrove said Stapleton and his staff did the same amount work expected by other bigger health departments with the resources of a smaller department amid the most pressing public health concern of modern times.
In a word, Updegrove described the work of Stapleton and his team as "impressive."
“Dan’s ability to provide leadership to continue to battle this pandemic with his team is impressive,” Updegrove said.
Updegrove also noted that the Department of Health is expected to compile data on COVID-19, conduct drive-thru test clinic, as well as, rapid testing in schools and of first responders. Stapleton also has trained parts of his department to become contact tracers, said Updegrove, while at the same time continuing other services like rabies testing, communicable disease investigation, special education and restaurant inspections.
Niagara County Legislature Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, said Stapleton and his staff have done a "great job" guiding the county through the COVID-19 crisis.
“He’s got a monumental task trying to keep up with everything that’s going on … but also trying to educate the public on the dangers of COVID and how to prevent it. Anytime I call him, he’d call right back … and I was able to get to my constituents. ... I think he’s done a fantastic job.”
"I was just talking to him the other night and he was showing me he had two extra batteries for his phone. That’s how long he’s on the phone,” Virtuosos added. "He’s been very accessible to the public. … I can’t say enough good things about him."
