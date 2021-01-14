The number of deaths has dropped, but new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County continue to hit triple digits daily.
County public health officials said on Thursday that two more local residents had died as a result of coronavirus infection. At the same time, officials said, the county recorded 256 new COVID-19 cases.
Public Health Director Dan Stapleton has said the rising numbers here are part of a projected surge following the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays.
To date, the county has recorded 11,189 COVID-19 cases, with 2,298 currently active. Officials said 2,261 residents are currently isolating at home, while 37 others are hospitalized.
While 8,711 residents have recovered from their infections, the total number of deaths now stands at 180 since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 251,841 tests have been administered to Niagara County residents.
Stapleton has urged county residents to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing. But he has also said that "getting people vaccinated" is what will finally bring the coronavirus under control.
On Thursday, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced it was canceling today's vaccine clinic appointments due to a scheduling problem.
In a statement, the hospital said it was "experiencing difficulty with the online program used to schedule people from state Priority Groups 1A and 1B to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This temporary issue has caused some dates and times to be scheduled over their capacity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.