ALBANY — A new study is shining a spotlight on COVID-19 fatalities at five government-operated veterans homes in New York, where a total of 243 residents died from the disease in the first 11 months of its spread.
Researchers from the Empire Center for Public Policy also concluded the overall coronavirus mortality rate at the veterans homes stands at more than 20%, which is higher than the rate at privately-operated facilities. The latter homes are now the focus of reforms proposed by state lawmakers.
The Albany-based think tank gathered fatality data for all licensed nursing homes across New York after successfully suing the Cuomo administration's Department of Health for its release.
Its report shows these fatality totals and the mortality rate based on the number of patients at the facilities before the pandemic reached New York:
— 8 deaths at the veterans home in Oxford, Chenango County, with a mortality rate of 5%.
— 23 deaths at the Western New York Veterans Home in Batavia, with a mortality rate of 19%.
— 121 deaths at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Suffolk County, with a mortality rate of 35%.
— 43 deaths at the State Veterans Home in Queens with a morality rate of 19%.
— 48 deaths at the State Veterans Home at Montrose, with a mortality rate of 20%.
As of Feb. 9, the statewide COVID-19 death total at all nursing homes in the state — including ones that are privately operated, run by nonprofits or owned by governments — stood at 13,262, the study's authors reported. The death rate at those homes was far higher than in the general population, but well below the mortality rate at the veterans homes.
William Hammond, health care fellow at the Empire Center, said "the most significant factor" in the varying mortality rates appears to be the prevalence of the virus in the communities surrounding the facilities.
He said he was not ruling out the possibility of demographic factors, such as whether those who died had been regular smokers of nicotine products, contributing to the relatively high mortality rates at the veterans homes. Hammond suggested further study by the state into the contributing causes would be beneficial.
A key finding of the report is that the state’s undercounting of nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 might have been as high as 50%. Other problems noted in the report were a failure to comply with infection controls; inadequate staffing and personal protective equipment; and insufficient COVID-19 testing.
Hammond and fellow researcher Ian Kingsbury had much more data available to them than what the health department was releasing at the time of the January completion of an investigative report by state Attorney General Letitia James on nursing home deaths statewide.
The attorney general found the Cuomo administration was undercounting nursing home deaths by as much as 50%. James also found nursing home staffing was inadequate and the facilities were not equipped with sufficient personal protection equipment and testing capacity in the early phases of the pandemic.
A health department spokesman, Gary Holmes, said the Empire Center researchers correctly pointed to the prevalence of the coronavirus in nearby communities as a key factor in the spread of the contagion at veterans homes.
"The fact is that these homes — all five star (the highest quality rating) facilities — were in the communities that were hit hard and hit first, and at a time when states were left to fend for themselves," Holmes said.
He added: "Quality of care for these veterans has and remains our top priority and we're encouraged by resident vaccination numbers that outpace the statewide averages in other facilities and declining community infection rates that will help keep the virus out of these facilities."
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, on the heels of the release of the attorney general's report, opened an investigation into how the state has managed the nursing home crisis during the pandemic. The Cuomo administration has said it is cooperating, and the governor has hired a lawyer who specializes in white collar criminal defense.
On the legislative front Thursday, the Assembly gave its overwhelming approval to a package of nursing home reforms. It includes a measure that repeals civil and criminal protections for negligent acts at nursing homes during the pandemic.
Another measure sets guidelines for the transfer and discharge of nursing home residents and prohibits transfers to homeless shelters.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.