Deaths tied to COVID-19 have now passed the 100-person mark in Niagara County.
Officials with the county health department on Tuesday announced that two more residents have died from the viral disease, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 101.
“We regretfully report the death of two Niagara County residents. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these two individuals,” the health department said in a statement.
Officials identified the deceased residents as a 94 year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.
In addition on Tuesday, the health department reported 10 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to date in the county to 1,580. There are currently 52 active cases in the county, with 49 individuals isolating at home and three receiving hospital treatment.
To date, 1,427 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 68,188 residents have been tested.
