As the two-year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 in Niagara County nears, local infection numbers continue to trend downward.
Health officials announced that 130 new Covid cases were reported across the county between March 2 and Wednesday — down from 176 new cases reported between Feb. 23 and March 2. In addition, daily new case numbers fell from 12 per 100,000 residents to 8 per 100,000 residents this past week.
Two more Covid-related deaths were reported in the past week, raising Niagara County’s COVID-19 death toll to 563 since March 20, 2020.
Across New York state, the seven-day positivity rate is at its lowest since July 20. The daily statewide positivity rate has stayed under 2% for two consecutive weeks.
"New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in fighting the COVID-19 virus," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. "Thanks to the millions of New Yorkers who got vaccinated, got the booster, and encouraged their family members to do the same, we see our numbers continuing to trend in the right direction. Let us remain vigilant and use the tools we know are effective."
With the decrease in Covid numbers, Artpark is no longer requiroing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to be admitted to events. Masks are also not required, in accordance with the changes in guidance from New York State and the CDC.
