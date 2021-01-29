Cold weather is temporarily shutting down a local COVID-19 testing site today.
New York State Police said the testing site at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn will not be open today or Saturday.
In addition, the Perry Street, Buffalo, site will also be closed today and Saturday.
In Niagara County, the Department of Health on Thursday announced the death of one county resident due to COVID-19. There have now been 226 Covid-related deaths in the county.
In addition, county health officials reported 141 new cases, raising the total number of active cases to 1,747. There have been a total of 13,179 COVID-19 cases in Niagara County.
In Erie County, Executive Mark Poloncarz reported 556 new confirmed cases on Thursday with the total number of new cases through Wednesday at 55,559.
Hospitalizations in the Western New York region were at 419 on Wednesday (0.03% of its population).
Across the state, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo reported, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 8,520.
Of the 250,668 test results reported Wednesday, 13,398, or 5.34% were positive. There were 1,584 patients in ICU in Wednesday, up 26 from the previous day. Of them, 1,024 are intubated. There were 162 COVID-19 death reported across the state on Wednesday.
Cuomo also announced that the deadline to enroll in a health plan through New York State of Health has been extended for the uninsured.
To date, New York has conducted more than 31 million COVID-19 tests. Cuomo reminded state residents that if experiencing symptoms of Covid or if you believe you may have been exposed to the virus, get tested. Call 1-888-364-3065 to make a free appointment at a New York State-run testing location.
