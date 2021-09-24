SANBORN — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be open at Orleans-Niagara BOCES, 3181 Saunders Settlement Road, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those aged 18 and older. In addition, the first dose of Pfizer's vaccine is available to those aged 12 years and older.
Links for online registration can be found at lockportschools.org and www.niagaracounty.com/health. Interested parties can also register by calling 211 WNY (dial 2-1-1) or 1-888-696-9211.
The clinic is operated by the Niagara County health department. Future clinic dates at BOCES' Sanborn site are 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 9.
