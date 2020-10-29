COVID's impact on local tourism reviewed

Tourism destinations across the United States and around the world saw significant declines in travel as the Covid pandemic took hold this year.
During a Thursday webinar, representatives of Niagara County's lead tourism promotion agency acknowledged the impact of the virus on the local tourism market while suggesting the irresistible draw of Niagara Falls prevented this year's tourism season from being much worse.
Julie Gilbert, vice president of sales and marketing for Destination Niagara USA, cited the results of a study released this week by the market research consultants Longwoods International that found declines in various tourism-related sectors that were driven, in part, by Covid's impact on people's travel plans.
According to Gilbert, 66% of people planning to travel in the next six months are expected to change their plans due to the virus. Within that, she said, 45% have already changed their travel plans, 38% have cancelled a trip and 55% have changed their mode of travel from flying to driving and their destinations from international to domestic.
The study also found 36% of American travelers won’t be going anywhere until there's a vaccine for COVID-19. Restrictions on attractions, dining and travel to and from other states were deciding factors as well.
While Covid has been a major factor in travel plans, research shows the state of the economy and a lack of clarity on health and safety guidelines at destinations are factors as well.
John Percy, executive director of Destination Niagara, said Niagara Falls was better positioned to manage the crisis largely because the community is considered more of a leisure destination.
During the early days of the pandemic, Destination Niagara pivoted its message to "Dream Now, Adventure Later," which was designed to promote interest in local outdoor spaces and adventures.
“Dream Now, Adventure Later was created to inspire consumers to plan a trip for when the time was right for them, and we were open for business,” Gilbert said. “We targeted families and couples, ages 21 to 55, with a prior intent to travel ... on Facebook, connected TV and email. All of these channels were used to inspire and connect with engaging video and photo assets, higher up in the sales funnel.”
Heading into 2021, Destination Niagara plans to distribute a series of 360-degree videos to give people booking conferences next year a look at Niagara Falls State Park, Old Falls Street, The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, area hotels, attractions and other points of interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.