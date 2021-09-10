Six Wilson High School students were taken to local hospitals following a one-car crash on Wilson-Cambria Road Friday.
The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. Friday as the 17-year old driver was heading east on German Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at Wilson-Cambria Road. The vehicle then struck a utility pole. While no one was seriously hurt, sheriff's officials said all passengers were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries.
The driver was charged with failure to stop at the stop sign, speed not reasonable and prudent, as well as not wearing a seat belt.
According to Sheriff Mike Filicetti, “This crash was apparently caused by driver distractions. In addition there were six occupants in a vehicle designed for five, which did not have enough safety restraints for all of the passengers. This collision could have ended much worse.”
