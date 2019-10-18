The owners of a North Tonawanda company have turned their passion for spooky business into a Halloween-themed stop for the benefit of the SPCA of Niagara.
Kyle and Alisha King, owners of WNY Property Kings, built a haunted house outside their home on Lee Avenue, giving their neighbors, friends and fellow residents the chance to stop by and get into the spirit by getting an up-close look at some scary characters and scenes.
And the couple's Home Haunt is designed, at least in part, to support the county's animal shelter.
"The past year we provided canned goods to our local food pantry. This year, we decided to change it up a bit," Kyle King said. "My family and I have a love for animals and so when we heard Niagara SPCA was looking to do their own haunted house, we asked if we could do one for them instead."
The Kings began building the haunted attraction in August. They say it is five times the size of haunted houses they've built in previous years.
"I cannot tell you how excited we are to do this for the SPCA this year," Kyle King said. "We truly can't wait to help the shelter and we are hoping donations from our haunt help as many animals as possible. With that being said, we hope to bring fright and fun to our local community for a good cause."
The Home Haunt is located at 870 Lee Ave. in North Tonawanda and is open from dusk to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as well as Oct. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. Kids are free. A donation of $5 is suggested for adults. Proceeds benefit the SPCA.
Just Pizza in Amherst will provide pizza for guests. Terror Technologies Buffalo Zombies will stop by for a visit today. The Buffalo Ghostbusters will pay a visit on Oct. 27 and additional activities will be announced in the coming days.
