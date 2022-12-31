The term “Storm of the Century” seems to get thrown around a lot as more extreme weather events happen around the world.
I am 29 years old, so I have not experienced some famous blizzards of the past, but I have seen my fair share of epic snowfall. There was the October surprise storm when I was in the 7th grade and the storm of November 2014, when I got snowed in with my Canisius College roommates. Those did not have as life-threatening an aura as this storm was built up to be.
Currently I live out in Clarence, making a 40-minute commute to and from Niagara Falls through Amherst, Tonawanda and Grand Island on the way. There was no way I would be able to drive with the highways closed and currently with a small rental car as my current one is getting repaired. So I had to work from home that day, typing up stories based on interviews I had already done.
The snow and wind started around 8:30 and would continue to pound and howl over the next two days. Quick accumulation had us not even trying to plow or use the snowblower right away, along with the rapidly dropping temperature. Once my work was done for the day, I helped my mother make appetizers for the Christmas get-togethers that would eventually happen — we just needed to reschedule.
With our food we were planning on serving our guests over the holidays and an endless supply of Christmas/other movies to watch, we were ready to hunker down and see how long the storm would last. Around 5:30 p.m., we got a call from my aunt who had already arrived from Virginia and was staying at my grandmother’s senior apartment. Her daughter was traveling from New York City in a rental car and had gotten stuck in a snowbank a mile away from our house.
So with my dad’s car prepared to deal with the elements, we headed out in the near whiteout, only seeing one other car try to make it on the roads. It was not long before we found my cousin, with the amount of winter clothes she brought leaving much to be desired. Nevertheless, we had one more person to watch Christmas movies, the Bills game, and pass the time on Christmas Day with as we waited on updates from other family.
This was all as travel bans were in place across the county, not that driving would be an advisable thing to do anyway. Clarence ended up being one of the last areas in Erie County where the travel ban was lifted, so when my dad saw the snowplow finally go down the street on Christmas afternoon, the biggest relief came over us. The effort put into clearing out the driveway and sidewalks to connect to the road was worth it as we reunited my wayward cousin with her family that night.
One guest was traded for another, because my sister’s house in Buffalo lost power due to the storm, causing her family to go to any neighbor’s houses still with power on Christmas. She, her husband, and their 2-year-old daughter stayed for a few days waiting for power to be restored, with much of the same waiting before other rescheduled family events could begin.
The week ended with temperatures in the ‘50s, with most of the snowfall surely to melt. It seems insane that the physical reminder of the “Storm of the Century” will be gone so quickly while the damage to people’s homes, cars, and families will remain. In my case, my family was one of the lucky ones where everything ended up alright in the end.
