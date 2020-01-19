In a county where the majority of indigent defendants in the criminal courts are minorities, there is not a single minority public defender.
Nor, to the best of anyone's recollection, has there ever been a minority lawyer employed by Niagara County as either the principal or an assistant public defender.
Gazette inquires to multiple members of the Niagara County defense bar failed to find anyone who knew of a minority lawyer working in the Public Defender's Office.
Multiple calls to retiring Public Defender David Farrugia, who served in the office for 40 years and led it for the last 18, seeking comment on hiring practices, were not returned.
In the wake of the hiring of a non-minority candidate to replace Farrugia, some community activists and Democratic members of the county Legislature are raising concerns over the lack of diversity in the office.
"The majority of their clients are minorities," Legislator Dennis Virtuoso (D-NiagaraFalls) said. "Who could better represent their interests (then a minority lawyer)?"
Some have suggested that residency requirements, county public defenders must live in Niagara County, have made recruitment of minority lawyers more difficult. Even the District Attorney's Office has encountered difficulty in finding minority candidates for positions as assistant district attorneys.
"You need to take a civil service exam and you need to live in Niagara County," District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said. "And the big law firms aggressively go after minority candidates."
While the office has had great success in finding gender diversity, there have been only three minority ADAs in the office's history. There are no minority prosecutors there now.
Wojtaszek said she has reached out to the Black Student Union at the State University of New York at Buffalo in an effort to step up minority recruitment at the law school there.
"We need to do more," Wojtaszekl said, "and I'm going to do what I can."
The county budgets $2.68 million dollars to operate the Public Defender's Office. After state reimbursements, the cost of the office to local taxpayers is a little more than $1.89 million.
The budget for the office is roughly half that of the District Attorney's Office, which is just over $4 million a year.
Assistant public defenders are paid just over $49,000 a year, plus benefits. Newly appointed Public Defender Nicholas Robinson will earn a salary of $54,731.
Critics say the Republican majority in the Niagara County Legislature, which appointed Robinson, without conducting any interviews or advertising the Public Defender vacancy, isn't interested in diversity.
"That's why I brought this up," Virtuoso said. "If they had advertised, they might have found more candidates and they might have found a minority candidate. If you don't try, you'll never know."
Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh admitted that GOP lawmakers did not conduct a search for Farrugia's replacement
"We've heard of (Robinson)," she said. "He submitted a letter (and resume) when he heard (of Farrugia's retirement)."
But when pressed on the lack of any effort to recruit a Public Defender candidate, Wydysh said she was "shocked" by the lack of minority lawyers.
"That's mind-boggling," she said. "It doesn't sound to me like we done much outreach to the minority community."
Wydysh said she believes county human resources officials need to change that.
"We may need to look to the (Niagara County) bar association to see who are the minority lawyers practicing here," the legislature chair said. "We need to have some new outreach. Maybe some new ways to post (public defender vacancies)."
Wydysh said that may also include resuming the use of newspaper advertising for vacancies, a practice the county discontinued, she said, because of the cost.
