The Knights of Columbus #319 made a donation to DeSales Catholic School to help keep students learning all summer long.
On June 17th, members of the local Knights visited the Catholic elementary school to present a check for $1,000. This donation was used to purchase Summer Bridge books for students entering kindergarten through fourth grade in the fall. These books will help keep students on track for the upcoming school year through fun and engaging activities, according to DeSales Principal Karen Rahill.
“We are so grateful to the Knights of Columbus for this thoughtful donation that will allow our students to continue learning throughout the summer months,” Rahill said.
