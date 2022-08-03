The Wilson Motorcycle Cruise Night will be returning to Young Street this Friday. Tracy Adkins, a volunteer with the Wilson Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, and chair of the event’s committee, is glad to give the community something fun to come out to, especially considering how last year’s cruise helped bring people back out after the worst of the Covid pandemic.
“Last year, it was nice seeing all of the bikers who showed up and supported the fire hall, the camaraderie that was involved in it, seeing all the different bikes, it was just a nice community feeling especially when just coming back after Covid.”
This will be the second year the free event is being hosted by the Wilson Fire Company. Prior to when the fire company started running the event last year, it was being run by Heart of Wilson.
Adkins is a motorcycle enthusiast herself, but has admitted that she hasn’t rode her 2009 750 Honda Shadow in a few years.
While the event will primarily be at the fire hall, Young Street will be closed off from Lake to McChesney streets exclusively for motorcycle enthusiasts to drive around in.
Musical entertainment can be expected from The Teasers, and Dirty Blonde. Food will also be able to be purchased such as burgers, sausage and fries prepared by the Wilson Fire Company’s Women’s Auxiliary, as well as food trucks from Parkers Pit, and the Nut House.
A 50/50 raffle will also be held, along with a separate raffle where the grand prize will be a 2022 Kawasaki KLX 110R L.
The Motorcycle Cruise will be happening from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.