The assistant professor at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute has been honored by the American Culinary Federation, among the large professional organizations of its type in North America, the school announced Friday.
Chef Scott Steiner, who also serves as the culinary arts program coordinator at the Niagara County Community College-run facility, was named National Chef Educator of the Year by the ACF at its annual conference in Orlando.
Steiner was competed against three other chefs from different parts of the nation in a live demonstration at the conference, according to NCCC.
Steiner, a City of Lockport resident, advanced to the national challenge after winning the ACF Northeast Regional Chef Educator of the Year Award during a competition held at the culinary institute earlier this year.
Steiner has been a faculty member their since its opening in 2012. The announcement described him as "instrumental in getting the culinary arts program accredited by the ACF" and an influential mentor to many of his students.
Steiner's study of the culinary arts began at Emerson Vocational High School in Buffalo, and continued at SUNY College at Buffalo. Recently, Steiner has assisted in the transition of Savor Restaurant, the culinary institute's fine dining establishment on Old Fall Street, to a fully academic operation slated to open in October 2019.
