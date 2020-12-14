Former President of the United States Bill Clinton and his wife, former First Lady and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, as well as Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown were among those who cast electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden in person on Monday.
Twenty nine state “electors” cast their votes at the state Capitol in Albany on Monday. Biden defeated Donald Trump in the Empire State by nearly two million votes back on Nov. 3 in the race for president.
Monday, Dec. 14, is the date prescribed in the U.S. Constitution for electors to vote. They arrived at about 10 a.m. Monday and were individually tested for COVID, according to state Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs.
Voting began at noon, with, “no pomp and circumstance,” he said. New York’s state election law requires that this year’s 29 electors meet in person.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the state is moving the vote from its traditional place in the state Senate chamber to the state Assembly chamber, which can hold 1,045 people. Gov. Cuomo said voting in person, “defies common sense” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but added, “I don’t know a legal way around it.”
Besides the Clintons and others mentioned above, among others certified as “electors” by this state are Jacobs, state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, state attorney general Letitia James, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senate majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, New York City comptroller Scott Stringer, NYC councilman Corey Johnson, Rochester mayor Lovely Warren and former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn.
Rounding out the list of NYS electors are Hazel Dukes, Alphonso David, Mario Cilento, Randi Weingarten, George Gresham, Mary Sullivan, Stuart Appelbaum, Gary LaBarbera, Thomas Garry, Albany Mayor Katherine Sheehan, Anastasia Somoza, Michelle Wang, Ruben Diaz Jr., June O Neill and Judith Hunter.
These 2020 state electors were certified on Dec. 3 — one month after General Election Day — by state election commissioners Douglas Kellner, Peter Kosinski, Andrew Spano and Anthony Casale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.