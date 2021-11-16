Cuomo could lose earnings from $5M book deal

ALBANY — A state ethics agency stripped former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday of the permission he had been granted for a COVID-19 book that landed him a $5.1 million publishing contract, citing "omissions and misrepresentations" made about the project.
The action by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) is expected to set the table for a legal battle over whether Cuomo will be forced to return his earnings to the publisher or be ordered to pay a financial penalty to the agency.
“Contrary to the representations made on behalf of Governor Cuomo and not disclosed to the commission, state property, resources and personnel, including staff volunteers, were used in connection with the preparation, writing, editing and publication of the book,” JCOPE declared in a resolution adopted with 12 of 13 commissioners in support.
A Cuomo lawyer, Jim McGuire, a former judge who had been chief counsel to former Gov. George Pataki, said he is eager to "vigorously" contest any attempt by JCOPE to enforce its decision, which he described as "baseless and improper."
Cuomo had received permission to proceed with the project last year from a sole JCOPE staffer, without the politically-appointed commissioners who oversee the agency having been in the loop on the matter.
McGuire noted Tuesday's action was preceded by two failed attempts to void the permission, concluding the latest move was "transparently political on its face."
Cuomo has the option to apply anew for the agency's permission, though such a move is unlikely given JCOPE's latest posture, said John Kaehny, director of the reform group Reinvent Albany.
The fact that JCOPE's new chairman, Jose Nieves, was among those who voted to rescind the permission after earlier refusing to do so was striking, said Kaehny. Nieves was installed by Gov. Kathy Hochul just a month ago.
"You have the current powers that be in Albany right now all in agreement that they don't want Cuomo back," Kaehny said.
In rescinding its staff approval for the book project, JCOPE also said it was inaccurately billed by a Cuomo representative as a follow-up to a previous memoir.
The chairman of the Assembly Aging Committee, Assemblyman Ron KIm, D-Queens, said Cuomo's move to generate income from a book about the pandemic while thousands of frail New Yorkers died from COVID-19 infections at state-licensed nursing homes "defies human decency and displays utter contempt for the people he claimed to care about."
"I have faith that our justice system will see this investigation through, and hope his entire immoral syndicate will be brought to justice," said Kim.
Kim is aligned with relatives of nursing home patients who died from the contagion and are now urging Hochul to authorize an independent investigation into the state's handling of the virus spread at the facilities.
Cuomo was assisted by several state employees in preparing the book for publication. They included James Malatras, part of Cuomo's inner circle, who was backed by Cuomo to become the chancellor of the 64-campus State University of New York after the book was submitted for publication..
Cuomo aides have said the state employees were volunteers helping the then-governor on their own time, with at least some of the work done at the state-owned Governor's Mansion, at a time when that building served as Cuomo's home.
Crown, the publisher of Cuomo's book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic," ceased promoting the book earlier this year after numerous women said he sexually harassed them. Cuomo is now facing a criminal accusation that he touched the breast of a 33-year-old aide at the Governor's Mansion. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately.
Hochul has apologized on behalf of the state to those who lost loved ones in the facilities, though she has stopped short of opening such a probe.
The state health commissioner who led the state's response to the pandemic, Dr. Howard Zucker, is leaving that job at month's end, and will be replaced by Dr. Mary T. Bassett. The latter is expected to face a Senate confirmation hearing in September.
Meanwhile, the Assembly Judiciary Committee has been delving into charges that Cuomo profited from the book deal while his administration undercounted the full extent of fatalities at nursing homes. The Health Department regulates the nursing home industry.
