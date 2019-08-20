Cuomo discusses solar projects during Wilson visit

During his Tuesday visit to Wilson, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo promised that no large-scale energy projects would move forward in Niagara County or other parts of the state without the host communities having representation on a state siting board charged with approving or denying them.
Cuomo's comment came in response to a question about the role of community input in the proposed Bear Ridge Solar Project, which calls for the development of a 100 megawatt solar farm over roughly 900 acres in the towns of Cambria and Pendleton.
Cuomo said the siting board review process has "worked well for many, many years," while suggesting the state is mindful of the need to respect the interests of local communities where energy projects are concerned.
"This is not a new situation, nor is it new that there is opposition to any big project. If it's a housing project, if it's a new factory, if it's wind or solar, whatever it is, there is always a certain level of opposition," Cuomo said.
Article 10 of the New York State Public Service Law puts an appointed board in charge of siting review and permitting of 25 mW or more electric generating facilities. Each host municipality of a facility is allowed to nominate four individuals for consideration as an ad hoc member of the siting board.
From that list, the state senate and assembly are granted the first opportunity to appoint one community member each to the siting board. Should the legislature not act within the time frame outlined by the law, the governor is then given the opportunity to appoint two members from the localities' list. If the governor also fails to appoint two community members in the outlined time frame, a quorum of the five permanent members, who are all appointed by the governor, may meet and make a decision on the project.
Asked whether he felt the Article 10 process is weighed too much in favor of project developers, Cuomo said he doesn't think so, while noting that the law mandates that host communities "must be at the table" and that local voices must be heard.
"My understanding is the local communities feel they have been shut out of the process. And that is not right and that is not legal. And if that is the case the state will intervene," Cuomo said.
The legislature and governor's office still have not appointed local members from Cambria and Pendleton to the siting board for Bear Ridge Solar. As of Tuesday, no action had been taken on the nominated representatives, Cambria Town Supervisor Wright Ellis said.
Cuomo was also asked why the representatives from Cambria and Pendleton have not been appointed.
"No project will move forward until the local community has their voices heard," Cuomo said. "I don’t know the specifics of this situation. But if you don’t have local community members I don’t believe the project should go forward."
Cypress Creek Renewables, the company proposing Bear Ridge Solar, has also asked the state to appoint the representatives for Cambria and Pendleton.
The Bear Ridge Solar Project has attracted controversy, as both town and state officials are opposing it. The Cambria and Pendleton town boards have approved resolutions formally opposing Bear Ridge Solar for not following local zoning ordinances.
The grassroots citizens group Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar has also formed to fight the proposal. Much of the opposition has focused on flaws in the Article 10 process, which critics argues subordinates local input on such projects.
State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, and Assembly Member Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, both raised the issue during meetings with the governor and sponsored legislation to make it illegal for the siting board to meet without the local representation.
Ortt welcomed the governor's comments Tuesday, but noted he feels Cuomo should have acted sooner.
"It is encouraging to hear that Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo feels it is important to have community representation on Article 10 siting boards. I would have preferred that the governor appointed local representatives in the first place, as current law dictates, after Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Speaker of the Assembly, Carl Heastie failed to do their jobs," Ortt said. "I urge him to work with the Legislature to pass my bill, S.6338, which would ensure that no siting board is able to make any decisions on Article 10 projects until all local representatives of the project are appointed."
Reporter Tim Fenster contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.