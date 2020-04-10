Cuomo: Expanded testing key to reopening New York

ALBANY — Restarting New York’s economy will have to be a “gradual, phased process” — with much greater availability of rapid testing for the COVID-19 virus expected to play a key role, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
The governor did not pinpoint a timetable for ending the shutdown of non-essential businesses throughout the state. Instead, he emphasized that decision will hinge on whether New Yorkers continue to abide by social distancing guidance to curb the spread of a virus, which has killed more than 7,800 New Yorkers.
“It’s not going to be a light switch where you flip this economy like you flip a light switch,” he said at the Capitol. “It’s not going to be everybody goes back next Thursday. It’s not going to happen that way. It’s going to be a gradual phased process and it’s going to be reliant on testing.”
New York had been preparing for hospitalizations resulting from the contagion, depending on which models were used to chart the suspected trajectory, to approximate between 55,000 and 136,000 patients.
But the number of people in hospital beds after testing positive stood at 18,569 Friday. While New York has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the nation, the governor said the state’s aggressive efforts to expand testing and put resources where they are needed have been effective strategies.
The latest statewide data showed 170,512 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus, about 25,000 more than the population of Syracuse, one of the upstate region’s most populous cities.
Cuomo suggested insufficient testing capability poses challenges in the effort to reopen the economy.
“Even with our high capacity and high performance on testing, it’s still not enough,” he said. “It’s not enough if you want to reopen on a meaningful scale and reopen quickly.”
He pointed out the state has 9 million employed people.
Meanwhile, the state’s death toll since the pandemic spread to New York grew to 7,844, an increase of 777 in just one day. Cuomo suggested the new data shows the state could be at a plateau, since the one-day death tally on Thursday was 799. But he admitted the direction of the spread is murky, and will be driven by whether people’s behavior will correspond with the need to reduce social density.
“We are in total control of our destiny here,” Cuomo said. “What we do will affect, literally, life and death for hundreds of people.”
The federal government should expand the production of rapid tests “in the millions” by utilizing the Defense Production Act, which provides the government with extraordinary authority to order companies to manufacture equipment needed for crisis, Cuomo said.
So far, a total of 417,885 tests have been administered in New York, with 40% producing positive results.
In other New York COVID-19 developments:
• The crisis in the state prisons worsened, with state officials confirming 477 state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision staffers have tested positive for the virus. In addition, 103 inmates and 21 parolees have been infection. The agency began posting COVID-19 data on its web site Friday, two days after Dave George of the Release Aging People in Prisons Campaign told CNHI the state should be more transparent in how the pandemic is hitting prisons.
• State officials announced antibody testing is being increased. The Food and Drug Administration has signaled such tests could eventually be used to determine whether people can return to their jobs. Because the testing could determine whether a person may be immune to the virus, some experts say it could become a game-changer in restarting the economy. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will forge a regional partnership to introduce mass testing in those states, according to Cuomo.
• The state’s congressional delegation and Cuomo have begun working on setting up a “COVID-19 Heroes Compensation Fund” to provide financial assistance and first responders who have been infected by the virus.
• Common Cause/NY, a reform group, backed legislation advanced by Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-the Bronx, to make it easier for New Yorkers to qualify for absentee voting. The group also recommended New York double the number of early voting days from nine to 18 to increase voter participation.
• Golfing and boat launches have been added to the state’s list of non-essential businesses and thus have to remain closed through April 29. That is the last day of the statewide shutdown, though extensions to that period are possible. A Cuomo aide suggested golfing and basketball are both sports in which participants are unlikely to practice social distancing.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
