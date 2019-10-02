Cuomo eyes April for NY-27 special election

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Wednesday he would like to fill the 27th New York Congressional seat as soon as possible, and he is looking at holding the special election during the April presidential primary, which is on April 28.
The seat has been vacant since former U.S. Rep Chris Collins resigned on Tuesday.
Cuomo said he would like to hold the special election in November but that legally he cannot do so.
“April is under consideration, but we’re looking at a number of options right now,” Cuomo told WBFO in a Wednesday interview.
Collins pleaded guilty Tuesday in an insider trading case, a day after he resigned from Congress, setting off a scramble to fill his seat in his Republican-leaning district.
Collins had initially denied charges he leaked confidential information about a pharmaceutical company and was set to go to trial next year in federal court in Manhattan. But on Monday, the Western New York Republican and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump withdrew his not guilty plea and resigned from Congress.
The case against the 69-year-old Collins stemmed from his business dealings with Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company headquartered in Australia. He was the company’s largest shareholder and sat on its board.
Collins was attending the Congressional Picnic at the White House in 2017 when he received an email from the company’s chief executive saying that a drug developed to treat multiple sclerosis had proven to be a clinical failure.
As a result, Cameron Collins and his fiancée’s father began selling their shares the next day, allowing them to avoid a combined $800,000 in loses when the announcement caused the stock price to plunge 92%. Both men are expected to plead guilty Thursday.
The former congressman admitted “illegally tipping his son while standing on the White House lawn,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said outside court after the plea.
Collins faces a maximum sentence of about four years in prison at sentencing Jan. 17.
