ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused critics of his pandemic policies of sowing political division Friday and downplayed the significance of a state attorney general report showing the state Health Department had undercounted COVID-19 deaths of nursing home patients by as much as 50 percent.
In his first public remarks since the release of a blockbuster 76-page report by Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo argued the questions about the accuracy of New York's reported public health data concerning nursing home deaths has its origins in "political attacks" by members of the former Trump administration.
James, a Democrat, had highlighted the fact the state Health Department, an agency controlled by Cuomo, failed to count the deaths of nursing home patients who died from the virus while they were hospitalized, resulting in the undercount.
Cuomo, a third term governor, argued the report mirrors the conclusions Dr. Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner, has made over the past year. He also maintained it was irrelevant if those individuals died at the homes or the hospitals.
"Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, it’s -- the people died," Cuomo said. He went on to say: "Who cares? Died in a hospital, died in a nursing home. They died."
The attorney general said in her report the distinction was vital because accurate data was important at a time when the state was shaping its infection control protocols for the nursing homes.
Cuomo said Republicans have turned the issue into a "political football" and contended the state could not have stopped the infection from spreading within the state-regulated nursing homes.
“It got into nursing homes because it was here before anyone knew," he said. "But then to play politics with it the way they did, that was mean.”
The governor also said the state was misled by health authorities who advised the virus could not be spread by persons who had been infected but showed no symptoms.
"That's all the difference in the world," Cuomo said.
The Health Department provided some new fatality data hours after the James report was distributed. Zucker had previously said his agency needed more time to review the data it had collected, though lawmakers had been pressing him for it since August. The state agency also declined to release the data it had collected to the Empire Center for Public Policy, a watchdog group which has taken the Health Department to court over the data.
Responding to questions about why his agency was slow to release the statistics, Zucker said, "Once we saw the attorney general report, we realized we had to get this out quickly."
Lawmakers vowed recommendations made by James will result in measures to improve nursing homes.
Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, and Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx, said legal immunity provided to the nursing homes last year should be repealed.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.